White House Chefs Have Some Strict Rules To Follow

Working as a personal chef comes with an enormous amount of pressure. Tailoring your cooking to just one person leaves little room for error. But for this select group of private chefs, a mistake doesn't just mean leaving a sour taste in a client's mouth. It could derail a meal with respected government officials or, even worse, compromise their safety. While most private chefs work for wealthy clients or celebrities, this select team of chefs serve the POTUS.

The White House chef's job description includes more than the usual culinary duties a private chef may be accustomed to. Not only does the team have to make delicious (and beautiful) meals, but they have to navigate working in one of the most secure buildings in the country. Unsurprisingly, cooking in such a high-profile, high-security setting comes with a unique set of strict rules that all staff — including those in the kitchen — must adhere to. Let's dive into some facts about the team of chefs who keep the president and their family fed, along with some key rules they must follow.