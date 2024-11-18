The 28th US President Drank An Absurd Egg Concoction For Breakfast

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and President Woodrow Wilson took that to heart — so much so that his physician reportedly prescribed a mixture of two raw eggs and Concord grape juice for him to consume every morning. Wilson served two terms in the White House from 1913 to 1921, famously overseeing the United States through World War I. Part of his legacy includes his somewhat nonchalant attitude toward food. The White House doctor was constantly concerned about Wilson's weight, and thus created this concoction to help increase it.

The drink itself is easy to recreate at home. Simply fill half of a tall glass with grape juice and mix in two raw eggs. Make sure it's well incorporated, and you'll end up with a deceptively pretty beverage. At first glance, this OG protein shake resembles a lavender smoothie, thanks to the creaminess the eggs provide. There are no reports as to whether Wilson actually enjoyed the drink, but he consumed it consistently enough that it became part of his legacy.