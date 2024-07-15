Ulysses S. Grant's Favorite Thing To Eat For Breakfast Was A Little Unhinged

Ulysses S. Grant made waves plenty of times in his storied life. Whether it was leading the Union Armies to victory during the Civil War or becoming the 18th president of the United States, Grant has surely solidified himself in the history books. But one relatively wacky detail may have been glossed over in our textbooks: Ulysses S. Grant started every morning with a cucumber for breakfast.

During his time as a commanding general, Grant's breakfast typically consisted of a cup of black coffee followed up by a cucumber soaked in vinegar, possibly similar to a quick pickle. While he likely, on occasion, partook in the standard breakfast of a Union soldier — a more ordinary ration of hardtack and beans — the future president wasn't a big eater during the Civil War and no one really knows quite what started his cucumber habit.

Before working on the battlefields, though, Grant wrote his father a letter about plans for his farm in Missouri and the crops he was hoping to grow. Amongst the list of veggies like corn and cabbage, he names cucumber pickles as a vegetable he intended to cultivate over several acres. Maybe that vinegar-soaked cucumber breakfast was simply a flavorful reminder of home?