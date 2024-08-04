The Depression-Era Dessert Eleanor Roosevelt Loved With A Passion

Eleanor Roosevelt served as First Lady during her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt's historic four-term presidency, the majority of which was during the Great Depression. With an eye on being economical, she was determined to serve foods that were inexpensive yet nutritious. While this often came at the cost of flavor in meals served at the White House, the one simple dessert that she loved enough to serve instead of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving was a classic American dessert called hasty pudding.

Hasty pudding, also known as Indian pudding, was also a favorite of First Lady Abigail Adams, who hailed from New England where the cornmeal-based pudding was first made by American colonists. The original English version of the pudding was made with flour, but the colonists used corn since it was less expensive and more readily available. Early recipes for the pudding combined cornmeal with a liquid like milk or water. A recipe in the very first American cookbook, "American Cookery" by Amelia Simmons, calls for combining the cornmeal with scalded milk before adding eggs, raisins, butter, spice, and sugar, then baking. At an hour and a half baking time, it's not exactly as quick to make as its name would suggest — instead, the moniker refers to the simplicity of its preparation.

Since 1796, when Simmons' recipe was published, there have been other variations that include sweeteners like maple syrup or molasses. Other recipes may call for sorghum or to serve it with ice cream on top.