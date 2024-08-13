The US President The OG Chef Boyardee Cooked For

In 1914, the man whose face would eventually iconically grace the bright red label on cans of meals like Spaghetti & Meatballs and Beefaroni landed on Ellis Island. At 17 years old, Italian-born Ettore "Hector" Boiardi, who became known as Chef Boyardee, migrated to the United States and began cooking at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Already armed with about six years of restaurant experience, Boiardi quickly advanced and became head chef at Barbetta on 46th Street. Then, he secured a summer job cooking at Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, where his skills landed him the opportunity to lead the catering for President Woodrow Wilson's wedding reception for his second marriage in 1915.

In her book "Delicious Memories," Boiardi's great-niece Anna Boiardi writes that the reception for Wilson's wedding to Edith Bolling Galt was held at Greenbrier, and a brief article in the New York Times announcing Boiardi's death says the same. However, other sources, including the official White House website, claim that the wedding took place at Galt's home. Regardless of the setting, the reception was relatively small, and there are few details about the food outside of the fact that there was an iced, tiered fruitcake topped with pink orchids. Still, given that Wilson was known for having a distinct lack of enthusiasm about food outside of a penchant for chicken salad, it can only be inferred that Boiardi had impressed the President, since he later called on Boiardi to cook again.