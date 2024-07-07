The Controversial Way Donald Trump Likes To Eat His Steak

There's something fascinating about the mundane details of the lives of the rich and famous, especially someone as polarizing as former U.S. president Donald Trump. It would be an understatement to say Trump's politics are divisive, but his eating habits are also controversial — one of the most infamous being his penchant for well-done steak.

Ask any gourmet or pro chef, and they'll likely tell you that this is one of the things you should never do when ordering steak. On a scientific level, the longer you cook the meat, the more of its juices and fat will leak out of the muscle, resulting in a dry, chewy, and flavorless piece of beef. Trump's steak preference was revealed in a 2016 New York Times tell-all interview with Anthony Senecal, the politician's former butler at Mar-a-Lago. Describing how his employer liked his steak cooked, Senecal said that "It would rock on the plate, it was so well done."

This is corroborated by Trump's first restaurant meal in Washington D.C. after his inauguration. His visit to BLT Prime, a steakhouse located inside his own Trump International Hotel (which he no longer owns), was documented in a now-archived Independent Journal Review article. The reporter had a bird's eye view of Trump's table from the balcony, and disclosed that he ordered a $54 dry-aged New York strip steak, well-done. Perhaps even more controversial is the fact that he drowned it in his favorite condiment: ketchup.