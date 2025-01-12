Whether it's a cold beer, an old-fashioned, or any other adult beverage, we all have our favorite. Presidents are no different in this manner and John F. Kennedy certainly had his favorites. While he was known to enjoy a Heineken or two, JFK's drink of choice was almost always a daiquiri. The 35th president enjoyed the rum classic so much that he celebrated his 1960 election win with one made by then-first-lady-elect, Jackie Kennedy. Now, the classic daiquiri traditionally calls for a combination of white rum, lime juice and simple syrup; what made the Kennedys' spin stand out is that Jackie would add falernum and limeade when she made them.

Falernum is a Caribbean ingredient that can be found in many varieties as either a syrup or liqueur. Generally speaking, falernum contains notes of ginger, lime, clove, and almond with the option of alcohol. Unfortunately, which Jackie used is unclear, but we'd suggest starting with Velvet Falernum. It's the market's oldest brand and it contains complementary notes of candied lime and warm clove. Jackie's take on one of the world's oldest cocktails was so beloved by the Kennedys that it was famously pinned to the White House kitchen wall for the staff to follow.