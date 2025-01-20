The Brazen Way Dwight Eisenhower Cooked His Steak

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to cooking steak. Some prefer their meat cooked well done. Some are proponents of the reverse sear for the juiciest possible bite. America's 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, had a preference as well — one that's more unusual: cooked on hot coals.

Eisenhower's preference might have owed a part to growing up in Abilene, Kansas, a town that grew to prominence as one end of a Kansas-to-Texas cattle pipeline, with natural inclinations toward history and outdoorsmanship. He was known to be fond of grilling thick-cut steaks on red-hot coals after applying a simple oil and garlic rub, and, with his signature sense of humor, would impress and shock guests at the White House by cooking in this style.

The former Supreme Commander had a taste for food, loving pickled pig's feet, beef stew, and corn fritters. He even collected and created recipes, including a dessert called prune whip and his own take on vegetable soup, which he believed was best made "a day or so after you have fried chicken and out of which you have saved the necks, ribs, backs, un-cooked" (per the Eisenhower Library). But his most famous impact on the culinary world was his fondness for caveman-style steaks, so much so that Eisenhower steak has become a commonly accepted term for the cooking technique.