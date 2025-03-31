Irish Breakfast Tea Vs English: What's The Difference?

While the history of tea's origin is riddled with legend, it's important to understand the differences between tea varieties. While black tea may seem like it is all the same, there are subtle flavor distinctions in the tea's profile due to the origin of the crop — the geography of the region, the climate, even the soil, and the way the tea is farmed. Then, you need to take into account the different combinations of the blends, and the percentages of each blend present in the tea.

Irish and English breakfast teas differ most in the blend that composes each. English breakfast teas are typically comprised of Assam and Kenyan blends — Irish varieties are more diverse, ranging from Assam and Kenyan to Ceylon (Lyons, we're looking at you), Rwandan (featured in the famed Barry's), and more.

Irish breakfast tea tends to have a heavier, deeper malt flavor, and the English variety is slightly malty with a tad more floral and delicate. However, the largest difference boils down to caffeine. Irish tea edges out English tea in caffeine levels (though the actual amount can vary based on how long the tea steeps).

Of course, no matter which type you buy, every company's blend varies. Therefore, the exact taste directly relies on the brand you purchase, how long you steep it, what you add to it — and even the temperature of the water can impact your tea. Yes — boiling water is actually ruining your tea, so to get the most out of your cup, let the kettle sit a moment before you pour.