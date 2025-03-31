The Butter Substitute That Will Add A Delicious And Savory Twist To Pie Crust

Pie crust is the buttery background for pie filling, but it can also be given a flavor boost with a craveable ingredient we associate with savory foods: bacon. Audra Fullerton, head recipe developer and baking expert at The Baker Chick, spoke to Food Republic about using bacon grease as a butter substitute for pie crust, and told us, "Bacon grease can give the crust a savory and salty element that is really interesting and unique."

Butter must be cold for a flaky crust, and Fullerton said that also applies to bacon grease, which should be handled the same way. She advised, "Definitely chill the bacon grease until it's the texture of butter and [then] cut it into cubes, working it into the pie dough until small pea-sized clumps have formed." If the fat isn't super-cold, it melts instead of leaving small pieces in the dough that give off steam in the oven, producing air pockets that create flakiness. Strain the bacon grease with a paper coffee filter or cheesecloth before chilling to remove tiny meat or burned bits.

Make the dough like a butter crust, pulsing the bacon grease cubes with flour, salt (and sugar if your recipe has it) in a food processor to get those small pea-sized pieces. Add ice water slowly until the dough comes together. You can make a crust when you have leftover bacon grease and properly store it in the freezer for future use.