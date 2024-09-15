How To Properly Store Pie Crust In The Freezer

The most tedious part of baking a homemade pie from scratch is nailing that unforgiving crust. First, you have to perfect the dough itself, and then roll it out so that it's thin enough to be flaky (but also thick and sturdy enough to hold the filling). It needs to be chilled, rested, and then blind-baked, too — all time-consuming but necessary steps to perfect that buttery, flaky pie crust. But you don't have to go through this arduous process every single time you bake a pie: You can always prepare a big batch of crust in one go and then stash it in the freezer for future uses.

Pie crust will stay fresh for anywhere between three to six months in the freezer. However, the key is to store it well so that it doesn't get freezer burn in the process and become dehydrated from exposure to the frigid, dry air of the appliance. You can usually tell whether food is freezer burned by the frosty layer of icicles that form on top. Although this isn't necessarily an indicator of spoilage, it can certainly change the taste and texture of food for the worse, including pie crust. You might find improperly stored pastry shells turn rough and gritty, and their delicate, buttery flavor become more bland. It's important to stave off freezer burn to preserve the quality of your frozen pie crusts, and there are a few tips to help.