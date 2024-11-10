How To Sous Vide 5 Popular Proteins

At first glance, sous vide cooking seems like one of those techniques that's best left to the experts, but it's actually never been easier or more affordable to give it a try at home. You can get a decent sous vide machine for less than $100 these days, and all sous vide takes is four easy steps. For a little pro advice to get started, we reached out to Matt Kreider, executive chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for a few pointers on how to prepare some of the most popular proteins.

Kreider knows his way around a good cut of steak as well as a vacuum bag after honing his skills at the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, apprenticing at Gramercy Tavern undercChef Michael Anthony, and later putting down roots in southern Florida to rise in the ranks at Steak 954. Here, he shares some tips for cooking chicken breast, egg bites, pork chops, pork tenderloin, and salmon using sous vide, which will give you plenty of options to get started with this slow, low-temperature technique.