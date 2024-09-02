The Simple Addition Julia Child Made To Elevate Canned French Onion Soup

From dough-smacking for the perfect French bread to DIY-ing a brick oven to make pizza, Julia Child had no shortage of tips and tricks in the kitchen. And while she had her own French onion soup recipe that she shared during Season 1 of "The French Chef," in the same episode, she also taught viewers how to take canned French onion soup up a notch with the simple addition of an egg.

For single-serving portions, Child opted to add a poached egg to the soup, which she says is a common way of preparing the soup in France. She recommended simply placing the traditional slice of toasted bread into the bowl, topping it with a poached egg, and ladling the soup over top before sprinkling a blend of parmesan and Swiss cheese over the top. While she didn't slice into it for viewers to see the runny yolk pour into the soup, it's not hard to imagine how the presentation would be elevated and the rich creaminess it would add to a potentially drab can of soup.

When doctoring up a larger pot of French onion soup, Child suggested adding the egg in a different way. For this version, she whisked together cornstarch, Worcestershire sauce, brandy, and an egg yolk. To avoid scrambling the egg by adding it directly to the soup, she first stirred in a bit of the soup before swirling the egg mixture into the pot for a thicker, upgraded version.