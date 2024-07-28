This Insider Gives Us 11 Things You Should Think Twice About Ordering From Breakfast Joints

Going out to breakfast or getting brunch with friends on the weekends is one of life's small pleasures. It's also a way to refuel while traveling or any other time you're on the go. Regardless of why you visit a restaurant to enjoy the first meal of the day, there may be some things on the menu you want to avoid — and I'm ready to spill all the tea. Don't get me wrong, this isn't going to be a recreation of an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares." While most places aren't worthy of a full-blown Gordon Ramsay screaming explosion, many breakfast restaurants serve items that wouldn't live up to his extremely high standards either.

So, why should you believe me? Well, I worked in restaurants for 20 years, and several of the places I was employed served breakfast and brunch. I also spent many hours discussing experiences with other food service staff. I'll go more in-depth on my qualifications and methodology at the end of this article, but for now, suffice it to say I gathered numerous insights and have enough behind-the-scenes experience to know how things go down at restaurants. Keep reading to discover what all my years of experience taught me so you can avoid 11 questionable menu items, or at the very least, think twice before ordering them from breakfast joints.