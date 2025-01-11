The Chain Restaurant That Once Failed At Starting A Neighborhood Nightclub
The late aughts and early 2010s were gold mines for pop culture; slang like "slay," "turn down for what," and "bae" were all on fleek and Flo Rida's smash-hit "Low" was a chart-topper. But forget apple bottom jeans, what about apple (bottom) 'Bees? No, we didn't all experience the same fever dream — the popular restaurant chain, Applebee's, really did try to rebrand itself as a late-night spot for would-be club-goers.
As a way to appeal to a younger, hipper crowd, there was a time when Applebee's would stay open until midnight or even 2 a.m. as a nightclub. After trial runs in locations like Tampa, Florida, the concept spread to around 100 locations nationwide. Once the families and older generations trickled out, the lights would go down and the music would turn up, welcoming DJs and disco lights.
During the marketing campaign for the suburban nightclub, patrons were encouraged to shorten the restaurant's name to simply "The 'Bee's." Execs enticed party rockers with discounted appetizers, ridiculously cheap drinks, and themed club nights. Themed events ranged from Girls' Night Out to spotlighting other decades like the 80s and 90s to black-light parties where some locations would tarp off the bar area in order to create an immersive experience. Honestly, combining after-hours food offerings with a club atmosphere is like killing two birds with one stone since late-night meals after an evening out is a global pastime. It's a shame it didn't last.
Clubbin' good in the neighborhood was short-lived
Waning attendanceand potential table dancing liabilities could all be to blame for the short-lived club life of Applebee's. While there isn't much evidence of the depravity, the photo evidence that is available features partiers dancing on tables and along the bar top, spurting whipped cream into each other's mouths, and other illicit acts we can't quite share. The internet is forever, kids.
Coinciding with what ended up being a failed launch of Club 'Bee's, Applebee's tried to sustain its more adult-centric atmosphere in other ways. In the following years (circa 2012 to 2017) the company dropped the word "neighborhood" from its tagline and logo favoring an emphasis on being a "Grill and Bar" which saw the introduction of popular appetizers like brew pub pretzels with beer cheese dip and chicken wonton tacos, items that are still on the menu today. Unfortunately, one of the desserts brought in during this time, soft and chewy churro loops with a s'mores dip, didn't last but you can make an amazing replica of the s'mores dip in your air fryer at home.
Recently, some TikTokers have thought back on the wild days of Applebee's which has sparked a desire for the chain to bring back the 'Bee's, though that doesn't seem likely. Perhaps if other restaurant chains like T.G.I. Friday's attempted the same business shake-up they wouldn't be bankrupt. What about you, did you stan club Applebee's?