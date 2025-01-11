The Chain Restaurant That Once Failed At Starting A Neighborhood Nightclub

The late aughts and early 2010s were gold mines for pop culture; slang like "slay," "turn down for what," and "bae" were all on fleek and Flo Rida's smash-hit "Low" was a chart-topper. But forget apple bottom jeans, what about apple (bottom) 'Bees? No, we didn't all experience the same fever dream — the popular restaurant chain, Applebee's, really did try to rebrand itself as a late-night spot for would-be club-goers.

As a way to appeal to a younger, hipper crowd, there was a time when Applebee's would stay open until midnight or even 2 a.m. as a nightclub. After trial runs in locations like Tampa, Florida, the concept spread to around 100 locations nationwide. Once the families and older generations trickled out, the lights would go down and the music would turn up, welcoming DJs and disco lights.

During the marketing campaign for the suburban nightclub, patrons were encouraged to shorten the restaurant's name to simply "The 'Bee's." Execs enticed party rockers with discounted appetizers, ridiculously cheap drinks, and themed club nights. Themed events ranged from Girls' Night Out to spotlighting other decades like the 80s and 90s to black-light parties where some locations would tarp off the bar area in order to create an immersive experience. Honestly, combining after-hours food offerings with a club atmosphere is like killing two birds with one stone since late-night meals after an evening out is a global pastime. It's a shame it didn't last.