Oat Milk Vs Almond Milk: What's The Difference And Is One Better For You Than The Other?

Dairy-free and plant-based milks seem to be all the rage lately. Globally and domestically, alternative milk purchases are on the rise. Be you looking to avoid lactose, choose a more sustainable milk, or are just feeling a little vegan-curious, plant-based milks are a wonderful option worth looking into. When it comes to milk alternatives, almond milk and oat milk stand as two of the most popular. Almond milk continues to dominate the plant-based milk scene, but oat milk has been quickly gaining popularity as a close second.

People are turning to plant-based milks for a variety of motives citing both environmental and health reasons, yet the vast majority simply like the taste. Despite your basis for deciding to add non-dairy milk to your diet, almond milk and oat milk remain exceptional choices. Both are dairy-free and lactose-free, vegan-friendly, more sustainable than cow's milk, and, most important of all, have a pleasant taste. But how do they differ? The distinctions are many, varying in terms of consistency, taste, nutritional makeup, and more. When it comes to health, however, the answer is somewhat more complicated.