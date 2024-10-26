The Absolute Best Non-Dairy Milk To Use For Frothing
Attempting to froth up non-dairy milk for a dry cappuccino or an extra-foamy latte can yield pretty flat results ... literally. That is why Food Republic got some advice from Coffee and Tea Sommelier Jee Choe. For the mastermind behind the blog Oh, How Civilized, the answer is clear. "To make a non-dairy latte or cappuccino, use a barista blend plant-based milk," she said.
In order for milk to hold those tiny bubbles that lend airiness, it needs protein and fat. However, many vegan milks simply do not have the right composition to support building a stable foam. That is where specially formulated non-dairy milks come into play. "The barista blends are made so that they froth better than non-barista-blend plant-based milks," Choe explained.
Barista blend milks typically contain a higher ratio of fat, and they often include stabilizers as well, so your homemade oat milk probably won't fare quite as well for frothing. These additions create a creamier consistency and reinforce the structure of the milk so that it responds well to steaming. That is why a barista blend is the best milk to use for latte art, and, conversely, low-fat products are the worst milks to use in latte art.
Which type of barista-blend milk is best for frothing
Ultimately, the barista-blend milk you choose really depends on your preferences, and there are lots of different products out there. Califia Farms makes almond, oat, and coconut milk barista blends, and Tache has a pistachio-based product. However, there is one type of non-dairy milk that is the most luscious in Jee Choe's opinion. "I've found oat milk to be creamier than other plant-based milks," she told Food Republic. The flavor is subtle enough to not drown out the taste of the coffee, and the texture is surprisingly close to dairy milk.
Oat milk's utility is echoed by other coffee professionals, and soy milk is also considered to be a solid option when it comes to getting a good froth. Depending on the specific formulations, macadamia, coconut, hemp, and almond milk can also perform pretty well. However, all these different non-dairy milks will impart their own distinctive flavor, which is great for some people, but not always ideal if you really want to appreciate the nuance of the coffee. In that case, stick to mild and creamy oat milk, just like Choe prefers.