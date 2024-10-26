The Absolute Best Non-Dairy Milk To Use For Frothing

Attempting to froth up non-dairy milk for a dry cappuccino or an extra-foamy latte can yield pretty flat results ... literally. That is why Food Republic got some advice from Coffee and Tea Sommelier Jee Choe. For the mastermind behind the blog Oh, How Civilized, the answer is clear. "To make a non-dairy latte or cappuccino, use a barista blend plant-based milk," she said.

In order for milk to hold those tiny bubbles that lend airiness, it needs protein and fat. However, many vegan milks simply do not have the right composition to support building a stable foam. That is where specially formulated non-dairy milks come into play. "The barista blends are made so that they froth better than non-barista-blend plant-based milks," Choe explained.

Barista blend milks typically contain a higher ratio of fat, and they often include stabilizers as well, so your homemade oat milk probably won't fare quite as well for frothing. These additions create a creamier consistency and reinforce the structure of the milk so that it responds well to steaming. That is why a barista blend is the best milk to use for latte art, and, conversely, low-fat products are the worst milks to use in latte art.