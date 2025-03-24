13 Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Stuffed Peppers

Now that we've explored various filling ingredients and a world of potential flavors, let's get back to the basics. When it comes time to stuff your peppers with your carefully crafted filling, proportion is key. Even so, overfilling stuffed peppers is a mistake we've made one too many times. We think it's because we want to use every drop of the filling we whipped up, but we can tell you this tactic hasn't served me well in the past. Why? Well, because the filling wound up overflowing, and on a few occasions, our bell peppers split. We still ate them, but they weren't nearly as pretty as they should be.

After learning our lesson the hard way (several times over), we stopped overfilling my stuffed peppers, at least we hope we did. Our trial and error experiences taught us that leaving a bit of space at the top of our stuffed peppers is the only way to go. Often, whatever filling we're using expands somewhat during the baking process. With this in mind, you need to leave it some room to grow. We know this sounds simple enough, but leaving a spoonful or two of extra filling behind is so difficult for us. We're always like, we can just squeeze a touch more in each pepper, and it won't matter, right? Wrong.