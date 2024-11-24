The Easy Filling You've Probably Never Thought Of For Stuffed Peppers
While there may be a variety of fillings used to make stuffed peppers, one of the most common is a combination of ground beef, rice, onions, and tomato sauce. However, Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Kansas City's Jasper's Restaurant (and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio) has a slightly different recommendation: meatballs. When asked about unique ways to serve these meaty Italian bites, the chef told Food Republic, "Meatball stuffed peppers [are] so good just with the meatball filling inside of the pepper and then roasted and ladled with tomato sauce."
Chef Mirabile's recommendation makes it easy to whip up stuffed peppers as a make-ahead meal — not to mention that they'll taste and look more exciting. Simply prepare your favorite meatball recipe (we're partial to the avocado-stuffed variety or Marcus Samuelsson's Swedish meatballs) and refrigerate or freeze them until you're ready to make the meal. If you go the freezer route, be sure to allow them to thaw in the fridge overnight, so they cook evenly alongside the peppers. When the time comes, simply hollow out whole bell peppers, pop the meatballs inside, and cook them.
For a quick meal, you can simply stuff the peppers with the raw meatballs, but if you have a few extra minutes, try browning the outsides on the stovetop first for a touch of crispy texture and extra flavor. Then, make your favorite tomato sauce while the peppers are in the oven, and ladle it over top — you can use a doctored-up jarred sauce, a the lazy home cook's favorite (Pomodoro), or your own tried and true recipe.
Other options for meatball-stuffed peppers
While stuffed peppers generally lean toward an Italian-style profile, with a red sauce and a topping of melted cheese, they can be totally transformed with flavors from other cultures. Get creative with your own twists, or take inspiration from different types of meatballs from around the world.
Try infusing your peppers with a different type of Mediterranean flavor by making keftedes or Greek meatballs. Use a mix of beef and lamb and season them with parsley, cumin, coriander, mint, and garlic — and add a little feta to the stuffed peppers. Then, serve them with warm avgolemono or chilled tzatziki. Or, for Swedish-style flair, fill your peppers with garlicky meatballs made from beef and pork and smother them with a creamy gravy that's elevated with Dijon mustard and soy sauce.
If you're looking to bring a little heat to the table instead, try making Mexican meatballs with a blend of chorizo, beef, and pork spiced up with garlic, oregano, chili powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Spoon some enchilada sauce or salsa over top and sprinkle on the cotija. For a different type of spiciness, look to Asia for inspiration and sprinkle in ginger, garlic, five-spice powder, or Sichuan peppercorns. Dress it all up with a sauce that incorporates gochujang, sriracha, or sweet chili sauce.
Finally, you can experiment with vegetarian variations on meatball-stuffed peppers. Try using ricotta meatballs as a substitute or grains, or make a version that uses beets, mushrooms, tomatoes, and parsnips.