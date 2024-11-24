The Easy Filling You've Probably Never Thought Of For Stuffed Peppers

While there may be a variety of fillings used to make stuffed peppers, one of the most common is a combination of ground beef, rice, onions, and tomato sauce. However, Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Kansas City's Jasper's Restaurant (and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio) has a slightly different recommendation: meatballs. When asked about unique ways to serve these meaty Italian bites, the chef told Food Republic, "Meatball stuffed peppers [are] so good just with the meatball filling inside of the pepper and then roasted and ladled with tomato sauce."

Chef Mirabile's recommendation makes it easy to whip up stuffed peppers as a make-ahead meal — not to mention that they'll taste and look more exciting. Simply prepare your favorite meatball recipe (we're partial to the avocado-stuffed variety or Marcus Samuelsson's Swedish meatballs) and refrigerate or freeze them until you're ready to make the meal. If you go the freezer route, be sure to allow them to thaw in the fridge overnight, so they cook evenly alongside the peppers. When the time comes, simply hollow out whole bell peppers, pop the meatballs inside, and cook them.

For a quick meal, you can simply stuff the peppers with the raw meatballs, but if you have a few extra minutes, try browning the outsides on the stovetop first for a touch of crispy texture and extra flavor. Then, make your favorite tomato sauce while the peppers are in the oven, and ladle it over top — you can use a doctored-up jarred sauce, a the lazy home cook's favorite (Pomodoro), or your own tried and true recipe.