The Secret Ingredient To Add To Store-Bought Frosting For A Fluffier Texture

It's actually fairly easy to make this mixture. First, select your flavor of store-bought frosting and a tub of unfrozen Cool Whip (don't use frozen, as it might not mix in as well). With a mixer or hand whisk, begin gradually adding the Cool Whip to the frosting until the consistency is smooth and airy. You should see the frosting becoming lighter and fluffier. You can also taste a little bit too, so you can get the full experience all to yourself (wink, wink).

The original Cool Whip is a great place to start, as it allows you to play with the flavors of the store-bought frosting, but there are other Cool Whip options out there too, like a lite version, or extra creamy option. You can also pick up a seasonal French Vanilla tub to add a sweet, floral taste to desserts like an easy-to-make bread pudding, or Chocolate Cool Whip to mix with a peanut butter frosting to make a rich topping for a no-bake peanut butter pie.

There are so many fantastic desserts that you can add this fluffier frosting to. It's a great dip or spread for a classic crisp vanilla tuile, or an alternative topping for a light and airy Chantilly cake with berries. You can try it on a chocolate cake, or use it to fill eclairs or cream puffs. This topping doesn't have to just be for dessert either; you can make it for a sweet breakfast dish like Belgian waffles, chocolate chip pancakes, or when your crepe is ready to flip.