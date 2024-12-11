Transform A Jar Of Peanut Butter Into A No-Bake Pie With Just 5 Ingredients

No-bake peanut butter pie is a simple yet delicious dessert that comes together quickly with just a handful of ingredients. The recipe calls for five essentials: a graham cracker crust, your favorite creamy peanut butter, softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, and whipped topping. With only about 15 to 20 minutes of prep time, it's an easy way to create a rich and creamy treat.

The beauty of this dessert lies in its straightforward preparation and balanced flavors. Let the cream cheese sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes to soften, and then use an electric mixer to blend the cream cheese and peanut butter together until the mixture is smooth — if you want, you can add a little milk here, too. The natural oils in the peanut butter help contribute to its creamy texture.

To incorporate the powdered sugar into the peanut butter mixture, it is best to add it in three parts for an even blend. Mix well after each addition to avoid lumps and ensure consistent sweetness. Once the sugar is fully combined, gently fold in your thawed whipped topping or homemade whipped cream. Use a rubber spatula and a gentle folding motion to preserve the whipped cream's airy texture, which is important for the pie's light, fluffy consistency. Transfer the filling into a store-bought or homemade graham cracker crust, smoothing the top with a spatula. Refrigerate for at least two hours, or preferably overnight, to allow the pie to set. For a finishing touch, sprinkle chopped peanuts on top before serving.