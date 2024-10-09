For Easy Bread Pudding, You Need To Use Something Other Than Custard

Bread pudding is the perfect way to give stale bread a new (and delicious) life, but there's a way to make it come together even more quickly. Skip pulling out multiple ingredients and measuring cups, and simply substitute the custard component with melted ice cream instead.

At its most simple, a custard combines milk or cream with eggs, which is exactly what makes up many ice cream bases. Melting it down opens up a world of possibilities — Jacque Pépin uses ice cream to make French toast, and Ina Garten's single ingredient sauce for heavenly desserts is simply melted vanilla Häagen-Dazs. Additionally, ice creams already have all sorts of flavorings and toppings mixed in, which makes putting together a delicious bread pudding that much easier. Vanilla and chocolate are classics, but salted caramel, cookies and cream, butter pecan, and coffee are all great choices. Aside from your favorite tub, all you need are bread and eggs. Even though many brands of frozen custard and ice cream contain eggs, you do need fresh ones for structure and lift.

Use 3 eggs and 2 pints of melted ice cream per pound of bread, which is approximately one loaf. You can add in sweetener if you like, but keep in mind that the ice cream is already adding sugar, as is your bread, if you are using something like brioche. You can always incorporate a sweet finish with a drizzle of caramel or butterscotch or a spoonful of Blake Lively's favorite dessert sauce.