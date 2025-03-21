Want To Spike Your Cold Brew Coffee? Here Are Your Options For A Delicious Drink Pairing
There's nothing quite like a refreshing glass of cold brew coffee. Whether it's a hot summer morning, an afternoon pick-me-up, or an evening treat, cold brew is a go-to method to make a smooth, slightly sweet, and full-bodied coffee drink. Cold brew is achieved by brewing your coffee in colder temperatures instead of hot — usually by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for 12 to 24 hours in a French press or other coffee press. The chilled coffee drink is easy to make at home as long as you avoid a few common mistakes.
Cold brew coffee is naturally less bitter than hot-brewed coffee, so it's an ideal base for experimenting with different alcohols to create a coffee cocktail.
There are many different types of liquor that pair well with a cup of cold brew — and the right one for you will largely depend on what kind of mood you're in. Dark spirits like whiskey, spiced rum, amaretto, brandy, and cognac add warmth, making them great additions to sweet and creamy drinks. Clear spirits like vodka, gin, white rum, and tequila bring a lighter, more refreshing kick that are all ideal for adding spice and brightness. No matter which type you choose, these boozy cold brew pairings are sure to elevate your coffee game.
Whiskey for an Irish Coffee
Thanks to its sweet, warm, and slightly bitter flavor profile, whiskey adds depth and character to cold brew. Achieving a cold brew Irish coffee is as quick as adding a few shots of liquor to the chilled coffee base. The balance of whiskey's warmth and oaky notes combined with the smoothness of the cold brew makes this drink an elevated favorite.
With a pinch of brown sugar and a generous layer of heavy cream on top — or even some homemade whipped cream if you are feeling fancy – the result is a luxurious drink, perfect for cozy evenings, or as an after-dinner delight.
Bourbon for a coffee coconut twist
For a rich coffee experience with a tropical twist, reach for bourbon and coconut milk. For each shot of bourbon you add to your cold brew, add an additional shot of coconut milk to balance out the hard liquor with something fruity and sweet. After a good shake to combine, you are left with a deliciously creamy, yet dairy-free, boozy beverage that is plays with multiple complex flavor profiles.
There is no doubt that this type of liquor can be expensive, but there are plenty of value bourbons on liquor store shelves that still contain all the necessary smoky caramel sweetness. This drink is an excellent choice if you are, or want to imagine yourself on a beach-side vacation.
Rum for a Jamaican cold brew coffee
When you want more coffee in your coffee cocktail, look no further than this delicious, rum-based beverage. Dark rum adds a smooth, slightly spiced kick to cold brew, especially when combined with Tia Maria, a coffee-flavored liqueur. Finish with a swirl of heavy cream for a decadent, island-inspired coffee cocktail.
If you don't have and Tia Maria on hand, a Kahlua or similar coffee liqueur will also provide that sweet coffee kick you want in your Jamaican coffee cocktail. This drink is an irresistible combination of smooth coffee and tropical warmth, perfect for sipping on a breezy evening. It is also an excellent after-dinner drink if you've had some warm or spicy foods.
Bailey's for a creamy cold brew
Bailey's Irish Cream is a delight in hot coffee, but it's just as magical in cold brew. The mixture of chilled coffee and Bailey's topped with whipped cream is a dessert-like drink that's effortlessly indulgent.
The rich, velvety texture of Bailey's combined with the naturally smooth nature of cold brew creates an irresistible treat that's both comforting and refreshing. Bailey's is alcoholic, but it's not quite as strong as other liquors, meaning this drink is a great choice if you're looking for a lower alcohol content cocktail with all of the flavor.
Gin for a coffee negroni
For a more complex coffee cocktail, try a Coffee Negroni. A twist on the classic Italian Negroni cocktail, this drink has all the spicy notes you expect from a Negroni with a bonus shot of caffeine. To achieve this boozy beverage, you'll need gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and, of course, cold brew.
The herbal notes present in the gin complement the deep, earthy notes of the cold brew, while Campari adds a touch of bitterness that enhances the drink's complexity. This cocktail is sophisticated, and ideal for those who appreciate the a strong contrast of bitter, sweet, and strong flavors.
Vodka for an espresso martini-inspired cold brew cocktail
We can't talk about cold brew cocktails without mentioning the espresso martini. The traditional recipe for this trendy drink calls for freshly brewed espresso, but you can always switch it up by adding a shot or two of cold brew to your vodka and coffee liqueur mixture. The vodka adds a clean, crisp kick while the coffee liqueur enhances the deep coffee flavor.
Don't have any coffee liqueur on hand? Try an easy instant-coffee substitute for the sweet liqueur. Shake your mixture well and strain into a glass for a rich, slightly sweet, and highly caffeinated drink that's perfect for an evening pick-me-up — and don't forget to garnish with a few espresso beans!
Tequila for a Mexican cold brew
Tequila and coffee might not seem like an obvious pairing, but together they create a bold delightful drink. The combination of rich cold brew, vibrant tequila, and a sweet coffee liqueur like Kahlúa creates a deliciously sweet and spicy flavor combination.
With an extra pinch of cinnamon and a swirl of heavy cream, you'll be surprised at how similar your boozy beverage tastes to a Mexican hot chocolate. The tequila's earthy, slightly smoky notes complement the coffee's richness, while the cinnamon adds a warm, spicy touch. If the tequila alone doesn't provide enough kick for you, free to sprinkle in some red chile powder for even more spice.