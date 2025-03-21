Want To Spike Your Cold Brew Coffee? Here Are Your Options For A Delicious Drink Pairing

There's nothing quite like a refreshing glass of cold brew coffee. Whether it's a hot summer morning, an afternoon pick-me-up, or an evening treat, cold brew is a go-to method to make a smooth, slightly sweet, and full-bodied coffee drink. Cold brew is achieved by brewing your coffee in colder temperatures instead of hot — usually by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for 12 to 24 hours in a French press or other coffee press. The chilled coffee drink is easy to make at home as long as you avoid a few common mistakes.

Cold brew coffee is naturally less bitter than hot-brewed coffee, so it's an ideal base for experimenting with different alcohols to create a coffee cocktail.

There are many different types of liquor that pair well with a cup of cold brew — and the right one for you will largely depend on what kind of mood you're in. Dark spirits like whiskey, spiced rum, amaretto, brandy, and cognac add warmth, making them great additions to sweet and creamy drinks. Clear spirits like vodka, gin, white rum, and tequila bring a lighter, more refreshing kick that are all ideal for adding spice and brightness. No matter which type you choose, these boozy cold brew pairings are sure to elevate your coffee game.