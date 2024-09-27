5 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Cold Brew At Home

At first glance, making cold brew at home seems simple enough: Grind some coffee beans, soak them in a jar of cold or room temperature water, and let them steep slowly for a few hours. When brewed correctly, the result is a potent dark drink that is rich, intense, and strong – but also subtly sweet and incredibly smooth at the same time. Because no hot water is used, scalding and over-extracting the beans, cold brew is also less acidic, bitter, and sour than other javas — making it a deliciously easy caffeinated beverage to sip on warm, sticky summer days.

So, why is your homemade cold brew laced with a dry sourness — or a bitter and sharp astringency sometimes? Why does it have a thin and runny consistency or an overall bland and lackluster flavor? Well, chances are you've most likely made a mistake somewhere along the way — and an entirely avoidable one at that. Although making cold brew is a fairly straightforward process, it's easy to go wrong, which is why Food Republic spoke to coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, the owner of Home Coffee Expert, for his cold brew tips. The ex-barista listed some of the most common mistakes people make while preparing cold brew at home, and how to avoid them in the future. You never have to settle for mediocre cold brew ever again.