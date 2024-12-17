Homemade Whipped Cream Couldn't Be Easier. Here's How To Do It Right

Whether you've whipped up your own easy no-churn ice cream or just picked up a store-bought pie, there's possibly no better topping than a big dollop of light and airy whipped cream. While you could simply pick up a container or spray can from the store, nothing can match the flavor and consistency of homemade whipped cream. And it's so easy to make, so there's nearly no reason not to.

At its most basic, whipped cream is merely a blend of cream and either granulated or powdered sugar, though some recipes may call for vanilla extract, too. However, you'll want to make sure to select the right variety of dairy — always reach for a carton that's labeled full-fat "heavy cream" since the science behind transforming it into pillowy peaks of whipped goodness lies in the fat content.

When the cream is whipped, air bubbles are captured by the fat, ultimately resulting in the light and airy deliciousness you can easily spoon onto your desserts or coffee. Without a fat content of at least 30%, the cream will not whip. But by using heavy cream, which typically has approximately 36% fat, you'll be sure to get the luscious topping you're aiming for.

Choosing the correct dairy is just the first step, however. There are also a few tools and techniques that you need to make the perfect homemade whipped cream.