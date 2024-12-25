How Much Alcohol Is In Baileys Irish Cream?

As a tasty indulgence during the holidays or waiting on standby in the fridge for a regular treat, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur is one of the world's most classic alcohol brands — even better-known than Ireland's iconic Guinness stout. While Guinness may be Ireland's most valued export, Baileys is actually the country's most internationally recognizable, according to the consulting firm Brand Finance. Its sweet, creamy flavor just begs to be savored slowly — you can almost hear the slow glug, glug pour of the thick liquid from the bottle.

But it tastes so sweet and rich that you may barely taste any alcohol at all. So just how much alcohol is in Baileys, exactly?

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur is 17% alcohol by volume, a little more than the 14% alcohol content of an average glass of wine. Baileys is a liqueur, meaning it's a mixture of distilled spirits (liquor) with other ingredients, so they're generally lower in alcohol content than your standard vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, or tequila. Those are usually around 40% to 55% alcohol, while liqueurs are usually between 15% and 30%.