Here's Why Ribeye Is The Best Cut For A Steak Sandwich

It's no secret that ribeye is the best cut for dozens of sandwiches, whether you're making Philly cheesesteaks or meaty monstrosities on ciabatta. But understanding what makes this meat so ideal is a great way of expanding existing recipes or inventing new ones. We spoke with Laura Ascher, recipe developer and owner of Cast Iron Skillet Cooking, to get a better understanding of what makes this cut so special.

"Ribeye is the best cut for a steak sandwich because of its incredible marbling, rich buttery flavor, and tender texture," Ascher told Food Republic. "The fat running through the meat keeps it juicy and flavorful, and when it's cooked just right, each bite will melt in your mouth. The marbling ensures you get the perfect balance of tenderness and rich beef flavor, which is exactly what you want in a sandwich." As versatile as it is delicious, you can slice, season, and prepare a ribeye however you want, provided you maintain a certain level of juicy tenderness.

Whether you like it sliced razor-thin or in thick chunks, properly preparing a ribeye creates a unique layer of decadent flavor. As the fat renders from the meat, it combines with any cheeses, sauces, or juices from additional ingredients, suffusing each bite with a flavor profile that's hard to mimic. The best part? To get this result, you might only have to make a small change in your steak's preparation, depending on what temperature you prefer it.