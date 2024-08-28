A Milk Bath Is Your Secret To The Tenderest Steak

When it comes to preparing steak, marinating the meat before grilling yields a flavorful, tender result. Steak marinades are usually made from ingredients like soy sauce, lemon juice, olive oil, or Worcestershire sauce, but the best marinade you've (probably) never heard of is milk! While milk has a number of nutritional benefits, a lesser-known milk superpower is its ability to tenderize meat when soaked in a milk bath.

Milk — and other dairy products like buttermilk and yogurt — contains both lactic acid and calcium, which act as tenderizing agents. Lactic acid is a more mild acid than the traditional citric acid found in many marinades, while calcium helps break down proteins, similar to the dry or wet aging process. For juicy, tender steaks, be sure to let the meat marinate in milk for 4-12 hours. Relying on milder lactic acid allows you to marinate the meat for longer without making the final product mushy or tough — just amazingly tender. Be sure to add your favorite spices and seasonings for an extra punch of flavor.