Here's How To Tenderize Steak With Nothing But A Fork

There's nothing more satisfying than a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth piece of steak. And similarly, there's nothing worse than a rubbery piece that takes forever to chew. To ensure you cook the perfect steak each time, especially a leaner, more firm cut, tenderizing it is a crucial step in the preparation process. While there are tons of tips and tricks on how to achieve this, using a fork is a convenient and surprisingly effective way to get the job done.

To use this method, all you'll need is your steak and a sharp fork. Simply poke the meat with the tines all over, creating tiny holes in the surface of the steak. This works to tenderize the muscle by helping to break up the tough connective tissue and fibers. While similar to using a meat mallet, the difference here is that the fork can go even deeper into the steak, making it a better technique overall (and much less loud!).

After you've pricked the meat with the fork, you can proceed with whatever recipe you're using, whether that means dousing the meat with a marinade or simply rubbing it with coarse salt. Lean cuts such as flank, skirt, strip, or top round steak can all benefit from the fork trick.