Here's How To Tenderize Steak With Nothing But A Fork
There's nothing more satisfying than a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth piece of steak. And similarly, there's nothing worse than a rubbery piece that takes forever to chew. To ensure you cook the perfect steak each time, especially a leaner, more firm cut, tenderizing it is a crucial step in the preparation process. While there are tons of tips and tricks on how to achieve this, using a fork is a convenient and surprisingly effective way to get the job done.
To use this method, all you'll need is your steak and a sharp fork. Simply poke the meat with the tines all over, creating tiny holes in the surface of the steak. This works to tenderize the muscle by helping to break up the tough connective tissue and fibers. While similar to using a meat mallet, the difference here is that the fork can go even deeper into the steak, making it a better technique overall (and much less loud!).
After you've pricked the meat with the fork, you can proceed with whatever recipe you're using, whether that means dousing the meat with a marinade or simply rubbing it with coarse salt. Lean cuts such as flank, skirt, strip, or top round steak can all benefit from the fork trick.
Other ways to tenderize steak
While the fork method is a simple way to tenderize steak, you may be wondering about other ways to get the job done. One tried and true method is to sprinkle your steak with a special powder known as meat tenderizer. How does meat tenderizer work, exactly? It's made with bromelain, an enzyme that works to break down connective tissue in muscles. Just sprinkle it on your meat about 20 to 30 minutes before cooking, and make sure not to leave it there for much longer, or you could end up with a mushy steak.
Another way to tenderize meat is by using acidic fruits. Fruits like pineapple, mango, or kiwi, contain enzymes that speed up the process of breaking down tough meat. You can use fruit juices or mashed-up fruit in a marinade to get the job done. Similarly, sparkling water can be used to tenderize meat (and the same thing goes for other carbonated bevvies, like soda). This works because, like certain fruits, fizzy drinks contain acid that help to produce a tender and juicy result.
These beverages can also be worked into a marinade, depending on their flavor. For example, lemon-lime soda can work well in a marinade that uses citrus (like a Cuban mojo), while root beer or cola can complement a barbecue-style rub. Sparkling water can be used in any marinade, since it's flavorless.