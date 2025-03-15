The Easiest Pie Crust Starts With A Roll Of Store-Bought Cookie Dough

One of the most time consuming parts about baking a homemade pie is making the crust. You have to measure everything properly, get out the mixer, and mix the ingredients (not to mention wash the mixer afterward), alongside all the time it takes to chill the dough, roll it out, and then run the risk of still messing it all up regardless. Fortunately, there is an easier way. Using store-bought cookie dough might sound like cheating but it's actually a way to work smarter, not harder. When you select a good quality cookie dough, it can create a delicious base for all kinds of pies.

To start, decide on the type of pie you want to make, then pick from the many different kinds of cookie dough available. The classic chocolate chip cookie dough will add an extra sweet and gooey layer. Or, grab the sugar cookie dough for a sweet, but more neutral base. For a more grounded option, go with peanut butter cookie dough to add a delicious nuttiness. There's also the cinnamon twist of snickerdoodle dough, and the muted tones of shortbread dough for a delectably buttery taste.

Once you've chosen your store-bought dough, briefly throw your pie sheet into the refrigerator before pressing the dough in. This will help with chilling the dough, making it easier to manage. It also helps in keeping the crust from spreading too much while it's baking. If you're using a filling that doesn't need to be baked for long, it's always a good idea to bake the crust before adding any of it. To avoid rising, use a fork to prick the bottom of the crust to let the heat bake fully through.