The Official State Pie Of Oregon Is A Pacific Northwest Classic

The pie is a beloved American icon. Originally brought over by the Pilgrims in the 1600s, it quickly became part of the fabric of American cuisine. Today, there's a pie for just about everyone, from key lime to strawberry rhubarb to the infamous Texas trash pie. One state that's particularly passionate about pies is Oregon. The Pacific Northwest, perhaps more than anywhere else in America, is passionate about eating locally sourced food — and that's reflected in Oregon's official state pie: the marionberry pie.

The what berry? You'd be forgiven for your confusion. The marionberry isn't particularly well-known outside of the Pacific Northwest, where it grows. For the uninitiated, it's essentially a combination of various blackberry species — but that description doesn't do it justice. It's dark, sweet, floral, and earthy all at once, with a flavor profile closer to a well-aged wine than most fresh berries. In pie form, those flavors are amplified, resulting in a beautifully balanced dessert that deftly walks the line between syrupy and tart.