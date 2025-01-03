When Baking, Reach For Frozen Peaches Over Canned

Whether you're biting into a juicy raw peach, buying a jar of canned ones off a roadside fruit cart, or eating a delicious cobbler, the flavor of this summer stone fruit is unrivaled. But peach season only lasts so long, and not all forms of this fruit are equal in the kitchen — in fact, the best type can really depend on what you're making. Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at JF Restuarants, recommends using frozen peaches rather than canned when it comes to baking.

"I like frozen peaches ... as they tend to retain a better texture and flavor when thawed and baked," Schlieben told Food Republic. There are several benefits to following her advice: Canned peaches are pre-cooked, making them more likely to become soft and overly mushy in the heat of the oven. In contrast, frozen peaches, which are raw, can hold their form better as they cook, lending your dish a more satisfying texture. Frozen peaches are also worth stocking up on because they're harvested at the peak of ripeness and tastiness.

Flavor balance is also a concern. Canned peaches are generally stored in either heavy or light syrup. Heavy syrup is a combination of water, corn syrup, and sugar, whereas light syrup tends to be just water and sugar. Either way, if your recipe already calls for plenty of sweetener, using canned peaches — especially in heavy syrup — can push the dish into the territory of saccharine.