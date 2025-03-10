6 2-Ingredient Cocktails That Begin With Gin

Toting enough flavor by itself, gin may be one of the best liquors to keep on hand when you want a simple, two-ingredient cocktail. Heavy notes of juniper, the main ingredient that gives gin its herbal flavor, and other botanical components make it an ideal companion to tonic. To find out how to make the perfect gin and tonic and get ideas for more two-ingredient cocktails, Food Republic spoke with Roger Kamholz, author of "Pour Together: 2-Ingredient Cocktails to Meet Every Method," coming out March 18, 2025.

He began with the most classic two-ingredient gin cocktail of all: the gin and tonic. "The G&T is that drink you have while cooking a big dinner, especially in summer, because it's refreshing, it stirs your appetite, and it's easy," Kamholz said. "Just free pour it — aiming for about 2 ounces of gin to 5 ounces of tonic water, with a squeeze of a lime wedge." Whether you're drinking gin with tonic or soda, this is far from a precision recipe. Unlike other cocktails that rely on exact ratios to prevent any one ingredient from overshadowing the other, this boozy classic is all about your particular preferences.

"I love that it's rechargeable: When you have about 25% left, you can build a new one right atop the old," he told us. "By the time you're done, there should be three or so battered lime wedges at the bottom of the glass." This is the greatest strength of two-ingredient cocktails. No matter your ingredients, just fill the glass back up, and you're ready to go.