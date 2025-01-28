Should You Be Drinking Gin With Tonic Or Soda?

When you hear the words "gin" and "cocktail" in a sentence, tonic might instantly come to mind as well. Gin and tonic water is a classic beverage combo with a signature bitter and refreshing taste — but could swapping tonic for good ol' fashioned soda water be an improvement? We decided to consult an expert and spoke to Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails. In an exclusive Food Republic interview, he laid out the essential facts about these simple combos.

Lavenue confirmed what you may have suspected: Choosing soda water or tonic is mainly a matter of preference. Mixing soda water with gin "creates a crisp and refreshing flavor profile, driven by the tartness of the carbonic acid," he said. He added that this makes for an effervescent drinking experience where the gin is still the star of the show. "In contrast," Lavanue said, "mixing gin with tonic introduces a distinctive bitter-sweet character, thanks to the presence of quinine and sugar. This combination adds a deeper complexity, as the tonic interacts with the gin's botanicals to create a more layered and intricate flavor experience."

Both mixers provide you with different tastes, and your choice is based on your desire for a lighter, crisper sip or punchier, more complex drink. After you learn how to mix the perfect gin and tonic, try experimenting with other mixers and types of gin to see what flavors suit your palate best.