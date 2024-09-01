12 Big Hot Dog Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

It's a beautiful day, the grill is smokin', and sure, somewhere, someone's dreaming of a tomahawk steak. But not you. You're craving a banger with a savory succulence that only an all-beef weenie can satisfy. If you're about that big hot dog energy, it's high time to finesse those frankfurter fails.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (which is real, by the way) ties the first-ever Frankfurter to Frankfurt, Germany, in 1487. Around the 1860s, dachshund sausages (not the dog) started to appear in the streets of New York City, served with bread. After making a splash in Chicago, the frank then got its official nickname in 1901 when a cartoonist who couldn't spell "dachshund" drew an image of a dachshund puppy-dog in a bun with the words "hot dog." True story or tall tale, hot dogs became an obsession for Americans, who now chow down 20 billion a year.

The humble wiener may not ask for much, but you've gotta bring your A-game if you want that perfect bite. From snagging the best brand on the shelves to grilling at proper temps, elevating the bun, pairing the toppings, and capturing that signature street vendor flair, we're here to prove exactly why you can always teach a (hot) dog new tricks.