The Warehouse Chain With The Cheapest Rotisserie Chicken Isn't Costco

Costco is known for its still-just-$4.99 rotisserie chicken, and customers tend to congregate near the area where they're sold as soon as they hear the bell chime. These hot, fresh chickens are lifesavers, both on busy weekdays when it's dinnertime, and when you're trying to stay on budget. But what if we told you there is a cheaper 3-pound rotisserie chicken sold at a rival warehouse chain? It's actually at Sam's Club, and it's a penny less expensive.

Yes — for $4.98 you can get a whole roasted chicken from the club chain owned by Walmart. Though the chicken at Sam's Club is a cent cheaper and has one more gram of protein than those sold at Costco, it is also higher in sodium (good to know if you're watching your heart health). However, if you live in Alaska, Vermont, Washington state, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., or Oregon, you won't be able to purchase the cheaper chicken because there are no Sam's Club locations in these states. While a cent difference likely won't make that much of an impact on your grocery budget, you might still be curious about the difference between these two retailers' birds. Which one is actually the better value? Here's what we know.