Costco Could Be Making A Major Change To Its Food Court Soda Fountain

If you love Pepsi and like getting soda from the Costco food court, we have some bad news: The warehouse may be making the switch to Coca-Cola products in 2025. According to multiple social media accounts, there are rumors that Costco may soon be terminating its 11-year vending partnership with Pepsi in favor of the rival beverage brand, which would mean replacing products like Pepsi, Starry, and Mountain Dew with Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta.

One Instagram account popular with Costco members speculated, "Coke's focus on machine quality and partnership with Costco are likely driving the change." At the time of writing, this alleged switch is merely speculation as there has been no confirmation issued by the shopping giant. However, this would not be Costco's first time partnering with Coca-Cola. The soda company had a longstanding deal with Costco until 2013, when the retailer switched over to Pepsi products for its food court soda fountains.

Even though it's still rumor at this point, many members have already started rejoicing over the potential of enjoying Diet Coke alongside their Costco hot dog. One person on Reddit said, "This makes my whole day, I always say the one downside to the food court is the Pepsi." Another eager fan confidently shared, "This is true. Coke is coming." Other shoppers are cautious of any alleged changes without confirmation: "I'll believe it when I see it," said another Redditor.