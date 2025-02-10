What Are The Main Differences Between Costco And Sam's Club?

Whether you prefer to buy in bulk or are just there for the food court, membership-based warehouse clubs are an extremely popular way to stock up on everything from produce to electronics — and Costco and Sam's Club are two of the most popular warehouse clubs in the United States. Both retailers offer members a large selection of bulk merchandise at competitive prices, with multiple membership tiers and perks for loyal shoppers to enjoy.

Costco and Sam's Club share many similarities, such as offering private-label merchandise and a low-cost food court near the exit, but there are still a few distinct differences between the two retailers. When factors like membership pricing, checkout procedures, and return policies are compared side by side, shoppers can determine which membership best suits their needs. Whether you're Team Costco or Team Sam's Club, you might be surprised to find that the competing retailer offers a perk you didn't know you needed.