The Effortless Way To Flavor Frozen Fries With Your Steak Dinner

Have you ever been so focused on perfecting your main dish that you realize you completely forgot about the sides? Whether it's a side salad, roasted veggies, or fries, boosting your side dish's flavor doesn't have to be a hassle.

To learn how to effortlessly flavor frozen fries, Food Republic turned to chef and influencer Dan Pelosi, who recently partnered with McCain Foods to promote regenerative farming. According to Pelosi, the secret to flavoring your fries for a steak dinner might be something you're unknowingly tossing out: steak juices. "My favorite thing is to get a nice steak, cook it, slice it, and just pour all that juice and the steak on top of a mound of fries," he explained. "Heaven, heaven, heaven."

The key to this hack, however, is to ensure your steak is nice and juicy, so you can flavor the fries without completely wringing the steak dry. Pelosi explained how a reverse sear provides crispy, juicy results, but he also uses another approach. "I would say my most classic method is a couple of smashed cloves of garlic, some butter, perhaps some rosemary, maybe a cut-up shallot."

As the steak cooks, he noted, you baste it with the herby, garlicky butter, which also flavors the fries when poured over them. It's also just as important to rest your steak after it's fully cooked — Pelosi suggested ten minutes before slicing — in order to redistribute the juices and keep it moist.