Don't Forget One Step When Cooking Fries In The Air Fryer
Frozen french fries aren't just convenient; some chefs actually prefer their taste and texture over fresh fries (so technically, the frozen variety is gourmet, right?). No appliance is better suited to crisping up those golden sticks, waffles, crinkles, and wedges (there are so many different types of french fries to explore) than the ever-popular air fryer. As nice as it would be to simply pop the fries in, set the temperature and time, and walk away, you'd be doing your spuds a disservice — you have to shake the basket.
This step is essential to ensuring that all the fries get evenly crisped, especially if they aren't in a single layer (we don't blame you for cooking multiple handfuls at once). You should shake the basket at least once, halfway through the cooking time, or use a pair of tongs to manually toss the fries, making sure the ones on the bottom end up on top. And frankly, if you really want each individual fry to get perfectly browned, go ahead and shake or toss them several times.
More tips for evenly cooked and crispy fries
If you have an air fryer shaped more like a toaster oven (such as this 8-in-1 model from Ninja), you won't have a basket to shake — and that's fine. Instead, you can pause the timer, pull the tray out, and use a pair of tongs to tousle the fries, flipping them over and bringing the ones from the bottom to the top.
Now, if you're cooking a large batch of fries for a big family or a party, you don't want to overcrowd the basket. A few layers of fries are fine since you'll be shaking the basket, but avoid filling it more than 75% full. Otherwise, there won't be enough exposed surface area for the fries to crisp up properly, and you'll need to cook them in batches.
While you don't need to drench them in oil, a light spray (after all, it's fat) on the surface of your french fries can help them turn beautifully golden, thanks to the Maillard reaction. It also helps any additional seasonings stick. Don't forget to preheat your air fryer, too — your fries should go into a heated environment right from the get-go.