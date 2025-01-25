Don't Forget One Step When Cooking Fries In The Air Fryer

Frozen french fries aren't just convenient; some chefs actually prefer their taste and texture over fresh fries (so technically, the frozen variety is gourmet, right?). No appliance is better suited to crisping up those golden sticks, waffles, crinkles, and wedges (there are so many different types of french fries to explore) than the ever-popular air fryer. As nice as it would be to simply pop the fries in, set the temperature and time, and walk away, you'd be doing your spuds a disservice — you have to shake the basket.

This step is essential to ensuring that all the fries get evenly crisped, especially if they aren't in a single layer (we don't blame you for cooking multiple handfuls at once). You should shake the basket at least once, halfway through the cooking time, or use a pair of tongs to manually toss the fries, making sure the ones on the bottom end up on top. And frankly, if you really want each individual fry to get perfectly browned, go ahead and shake or toss them several times.