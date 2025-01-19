For Crispy Frozen Fries, Ditch The Baking Sheet

Frozen fries are a tasty and convenient side dish, ready in minutes to support your pulled pork sandwiches, grilled chicken subs, and all-American cheeseburgers. However, the flavor and texture of pre-frozen spuds may not always match your expectations. If you often wish frozen fries had a better crispness, lose the baking sheet and cook them on a hot oven rack instead.

With an oven rack, more hot air is able to make contact with the exterior of each fry, which produces extra crispy spuds. While you can place the fries on a built-in rack in your oven, use a separate wire rack over a lined baking sheet for added convenience. This way, your fries (and additions like oil or seasonings) won't accidentally fall through the cracks and down to the bottom of your oven.

To follow this simple cooking method at home, arrange an even layer of frozen fries atop your wire rack over a sheet pan. Avoid crowding the spuds together, to ensure enough room for proper air circulation. Cook the taters at a high temperature, such as 400 degrees Fahrenheit (or the suggested temperature on the package's instructions). For added color and even better browning, flip or toss the fries halfway through baking. Once your fries have turned golden brown, they're ready to enjoy.