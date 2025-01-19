For Crispy Frozen Fries, Ditch The Baking Sheet
Frozen fries are a tasty and convenient side dish, ready in minutes to support your pulled pork sandwiches, grilled chicken subs, and all-American cheeseburgers. However, the flavor and texture of pre-frozen spuds may not always match your expectations. If you often wish frozen fries had a better crispness, lose the baking sheet and cook them on a hot oven rack instead.
With an oven rack, more hot air is able to make contact with the exterior of each fry, which produces extra crispy spuds. While you can place the fries on a built-in rack in your oven, use a separate wire rack over a lined baking sheet for added convenience. This way, your fries (and additions like oil or seasonings) won't accidentally fall through the cracks and down to the bottom of your oven.
To follow this simple cooking method at home, arrange an even layer of frozen fries atop your wire rack over a sheet pan. Avoid crowding the spuds together, to ensure enough room for proper air circulation. Cook the taters at a high temperature, such as 400 degrees Fahrenheit (or the suggested temperature on the package's instructions). For added color and even better browning, flip or toss the fries halfway through baking. Once your fries have turned golden brown, they're ready to enjoy.
More ways to make ultra-satisfying frozen fries
While you need to wash, cut, and soak potatoes to produce crispy homemade fries, frozen fries are so much easier — but a little extra effort still goes a long way. In order to ensure delicious results, toss frozen fries in one or two teaspoons of cooking oil before baking. Use an oil with a high smoke point, like avocado or vegetable, to prevent your spuds from browning too quickly. Oil makes your fries extra crispy and helps any added seasonings stick to the outer layer of each one.
Once you've tried the oven rack technique, feel free to test other ways of preparation to decide which cooking method you prefer. If you like the texture of oven-baked fries, use your air fryer to save time. However, while frozen fries take less than 15 minutes to air fry, you may not be able to make a full batch, depending on the size of your appliance.
Alternatively, if you want restaurant-quality french fries, consider cooking your frozen spuds in a pan over your stove with a thin layer of cooking oil. Truth be told, chefs prefer frozen fries over fresh because they have an ideal ratio of starch to water, and the pre-cooking creates a balance of soft and crunchy textures. A real frying job ensures deliciously crispy results, too.