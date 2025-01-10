Don't Limit Your Bread Machine To Loaves: It's A Dough-Making Powerhouse

Many years ago, for a birthday or Christmas perhaps, you might have been given a bread machine. If you're anything like the rest of us, chances are you probably made a couple of loaves in it at the time, and since then, it's been sitting sad and neglected in your kitchen cupboard. But perhaps you should consider breaking it out again –- because a bread maker isn't just great for making a good old-fashioned sandwich loaf: It's much more versatile than that.

Though some cooks may be skeptical of kitchen gadgets, the bread maker is a little different. The name "bread machine" is actually a little misleading. Though it is a reliable (and extremely easy) way to churn out freshly baked loaf after freshly baked loaf (and a good way for beginner bakers to begin to hone their skills while still getting decent results), its ability to stir automatically and maintain a range of cooking temperatures (especially lower temperatures) make it an easy and hassle-free way to make any number of treats -– from slow cooked casserole dishes to yogurt and even jam!

One thing that the bread machine is particularly good at, though, is making dough. That might seem obvious, but we're not just talking about bread — pizza, pasta, burger buns, even cinnamon rolls. From mixing to proofing, the bread machine has got you covered.