Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Steak Every Day, According To Professionals

Dreaming of cutting into a nice, juicy tomahawk on the reg? Well, if you're looking for the most buzzy-slash-contentious way to get your daily protein in, throwing a solid hunka' beef on a flame is definitely the way to do it. But what really happens to your body when you eat steak every day? So glad you asked.

For the record, this isn't about the eye-popping raw meat-eating trend that's been floating around TikTok (exactly none of that is recommended by the USDA). Instead, we're talking about a succulent skirt steak and eggs for breakfast; a grilled, perfectly salted steak salad with roasted garlic dressing for lunch; and maybe a rich, steak dinner with Hollandaise sauce — or, at least that's the dream (has anyone invented dessert steak yet?). But even if you're not slathering A.1 sauce on all your meals, any amount of steak every day can make an impact on your system.

In order to cut through the gristle and really chew the fat on the true reality of a daily steak diet, you're invited to "meat" a few people who know a thing or two about how food really impacts your body: Melissa Boufounos, CHN, sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition; registered dietitian nutritionist Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC of Top Nutrition Coaching; and chief dietitian at Live It Up, Rachel Gargano, MS, RD, CSSD, CBS. Hungry yet? Grab your steak knife and let's dig in.