Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Steak Every Day, According To Professionals
Dreaming of cutting into a nice, juicy tomahawk on the reg? Well, if you're looking for the most buzzy-slash-contentious way to get your daily protein in, throwing a solid hunka' beef on a flame is definitely the way to do it. But what really happens to your body when you eat steak every day? So glad you asked.
For the record, this isn't about the eye-popping raw meat-eating trend that's been floating around TikTok (exactly none of that is recommended by the USDA). Instead, we're talking about a succulent skirt steak and eggs for breakfast; a grilled, perfectly salted steak salad with roasted garlic dressing for lunch; and maybe a rich, steak dinner with Hollandaise sauce — or, at least that's the dream (has anyone invented dessert steak yet?). But even if you're not slathering A.1 sauce on all your meals, any amount of steak every day can make an impact on your system.
In order to cut through the gristle and really chew the fat on the true reality of a daily steak diet, you're invited to "meat" a few people who know a thing or two about how food really impacts your body: Melissa Boufounos, CHN, sports nutritionist and owner of MB Performance Nutrition; registered dietitian nutritionist Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC of Top Nutrition Coaching; and chief dietitian at Live It Up, Rachel Gargano, MS, RD, CSSD, CBS. Hungry yet? Grab your steak knife and let's dig in.
You'll feel fuller, longer with all that protein
Maybe hydrating with milk (not water) is all the buzz, but there's a reason every freakin' fitness influencer on the planet talks about protein. Is that the siren call of a shaker bottle at the gym? It's the prime macronutrient that makes you feel full. And, other than protein bars and powders, you can get it from all kinds of foods — like kefir, shrimp, nut butters, plant-based noodles (Banza Rotini Chickpea Pasta is pretty legit), tuna, seeds, tempeh, and eggs (maybe you're already well aware that eggs are the gold standard of protein, NBD). But we're talking about the kind with legs.
You could get up to 28 grams of protein in just 3 ounces of steak — and sirloin typically packs the most protein. Detailing why protein feels so satisfying, versus, say, a bowl of sugary cereal, Melissa Boufounos shares, "It takes more energy to digest than refined carbs and helps regulate appetite by supporting hormones that control hunger. Including enough protein in your diet may reduce cravings and keep you satisfied between meals."
But Lena Bakovic warns, "Depending on the cut of steak and its fat content, the fat sourced from steak may also contribute to a feeling of satisfaction and earlier satiety." While it might quench your hunger, Bakovic doesn't recommend the 24/7 steak life. Instead, she adds, "A variety of daily protein sources would be more suitable in combination with a balanced diet in helping to optimize overall health."
You'll be a lean, mean, muscle machine
Let's just get this on the table up front: You're going to have to do some exercise, too. But eating the right amount of protein, paired with a fitness regimen you can sustain, can lead to a hashtag swoletastic bod. Gym mirror selfies never die. But is a regular steak regimen the best way to fuel all those back squats and deadlifts?
"Muscle structure changes are most likely to be optimized when adequate protein intake is combined with some type of resistance/strength-based exercise regimen," Lena Bakovic explains. And she says getting enough protein — like what you might find in steak — is part of the bigger picture when it comes to repairing your muscles as you use them. "Consistently inadequate protein intake can produce decreased strength, function, malnutrition, and osteopenia, which can all become critical concerns as we age."
But it appears that throwing back regular ribeyes isn't the miracle solution it might seem to be. "No single food is magic for muscle growth," says Melissa Boufounos. While she acknowledges that steak protein is indeed top-notch, she adds, "Getting enough protein — whether from steak or other sources — supports recovery and strength, especially for active individuals and athletes."
OMGYouWillHaveSoMuchEnergy
Before you throw your coffee habit out the window, an energizing steak routine only works when it's balanced with other foods and nutrients. Ugh, whose upside-down Starbucks Caramel Macchiato is this on the floor? But with a little nutritional know-how, you can ride that exhilarating wave.
"Eating protein, like steak, may help maintain steady energy levels by balancing blood sugar and preventing spikes and crashes that lead to energy dips," notes Melissa Boufounos. But it's not as simple as slicing up a sirloin and heading out for the day. "Since protein isn't the body's main fuel source, pairing it with healthy carbs and fats is key for sustained energy."
To put the pedal to the metal, you'll also need to tap into the plant-based side of things by pairing your meat with foods like hand-torn roasted sweet potatoes or 10-minute baked asparagus along with a little avocado. "It is not protein alone that will have this effect," Lena Bakovic explains. "Ideally, a variety of daily protein sources when combined with a diverse intake of fruits and vegetables, sources of complex carbohydrates, and sufficient daily intakes of dietary fiber are ways to optimize energy levels."
Your daily calorie burn will be fire
Like the background exercise buffs in a 1980s Jane Fonda workout, many of us are looking for an easy way to burn a few extra calories — even better if you can do it without the belted leotard and leg warmers. Meet TEF, your friendly neighborhood food-influenced metabolic response.
"Steak intake can impact/increase what is called the thermic effect of food, or TEF, due in part to its high protein content," explains Lena Bakovic. "Higher TEF, or the energy that is required to digest and absorb food, may in turn increase metabolism/burn more calories." So why is this a thing especially when it comes to steak? Melissa Boufounos notes, "Protein has a higher thermic effect than carbs or fat, meaning your body burns more calories digesting it." Of course, steak won't instantly dissolve those calories into thin air while you sit on the sofa streaming true crime all weekend: You're going to need to put some muscle into it. "While eating steak could slightly boost calorie burn, the effect is small. Overall, total diet and activity level have a bigger impact on metabolism than the thermic effect of food," Boufounos adds. A well-rounded meal with steak plus ClassPass equals metabolic gains.
You might get a little, um, backed up
Not to be a total party pooper, but some of steak's greatest personality traits (all those nutrients and minerals) require extra effort on the part of your gut. "Steak is rich in protein and iron, which can be harder to digest for some people," warns Melissa Boufounos. With this type of protein acting as the polar opposite of quicker-digesting carbs like fruit, Lena Bakovic notes, "The high fat content in certain cuts of steak may also produce a feeling of being stuffed, or discomfort, after a meal, mostly if consumed in large quantities."
"If steak is consumed on a daily basis without a variety of protein sources, fiber-rich foods, fruits and vegetables, and complex carbohydrates, this can... produce an imbalance of the good and bad bacteria in our digestive tracts," Bakovic adds. It all comes down to the "regularity" that fibrous foods provide, which makes up for the fact that steak contains, uh, zero fiber. Explaining that a healthy digestive system is supported with fiber (and also offering a whole food alternative to chugging Metamucil), Boufounos recommends, "Pairing steak with fiber-rich foods like vegetables can support digestion and prevent discomfort." Sounds like a good time to add some broccoli, spinach, or Brussels sprouts to your plate.
You could trigger a nutrient gap
If you regularly dream about stingray double tomahawks and you definitely named your cat Steak Diane, there's a 99% chance your favorite food group is beef. But, lucky you, there is plenty of nutrition to love about steak.
"Even though the WHO has recommended red meat be eaten in moderation, they also acknowledge that there are benefits to eating meat," notes Rachel Gargano. "Red meat is an excellent source of protein and is rich in iron, vitamin B12, zinc, and selenium." The B12 vitamin bolsters healthy blood and nerves, breaks down food into fuel, and keeps your DNA in tip top shape; zinc pumps up your metabolism and immunity; and the antioxidant selenium fights chronic disease and cell damage. But, Gargano adds, "If someone is focusing on meat while also not eating a lot of plants, they may also be at risk for nutrient insufficiencies." Plants? What are those?
Steak does its thing really well, but most of us need at least 13 essential vitamins, eight important nutrients, and a whole bunch of minerals (Is math happening right now?), along with the many other advantages to eating a variety of nutritious foods. As Melissa Boufounos confirms, "Relying on steak alone may mean missing out on other essential nutrients, so a balanced diet is still important."
It's possible to put extra strain on your heart
It's all fun and flank steak until a scary heart issue comes to light. And a daily diet that relies too heavily on marbled meat — with all of its saturated fats — can be bad for your heart.
"Eating it daily — especially fatty cuts — may raise saturated fat intake, which could impact heart health," says Melissa Boufounos. Ugh, fat content, why do you have to be so delicious? Lena Bakovic breaks it down, explaining, "When individuals consume diets high in saturated fat, this may elevate risk for atherosclerosis/LDL cholesterol levels, and cardiovascular disease. One additional concern with high red meat consumption is the impact on increased inflammation, which also contributes to higher cardiovascular disease risk."
To keep your heart humming along like it's supposed to, don't forget to add nutrient-rich foods to balance out your meal. "Choosing lean cuts and balancing steak with heart-healthy foods like vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats can help support cardiovascular health," notes Boufounos.
Why the carnivore diet isn't for everyone
By this point, you'd have to be living under a broccoli-shaped rock to not have heard about the carnivore diet, which started to sizzle on the cusp of the 2020s. Serving as the keystone of this meaty meal plan is — you guessed it — steak.
"Yes, steak is a staple of the carnivore diet, which focuses on animal-based foods and eliminates all plant foods," explains Melissa Boufounos of the lifestyle praised by celebs like Joe Rogan. Even former vegan cookbook author and T.V. host Bear Grylls waxes poetic over a high-animal-protein diet. Boufounos adds, "The carnivore diet is often promoted for those looking to reduce inflammation, manage autoimmune conditions, or simplify their diet." But even so, she doesn't endorse it.
Neither does Rachel Gargano, who notes, "The carnivore diet is not one that I recommend, since it cuts out fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and beans. This drastically limits someone's intake of most vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are critical for our health and for all bodily systems to work properly." Phew, because not only do nuts have lots of protein, but they are mad delicious. But when you're doing meat, be sure not to char your steak. "Cooking meat at high temperatures produces several compounds that may be harmful to our health," says Gargano. "So 'low and slow' is the key when cooking red meat."
A red flag for those with existing health concerns
Eating steak every day certainly has its pros and cons, but for some, it can be downright dangerous right off the bat. While it's a good idea to talk to your doctor before starting any new diet, there are a few red flags fluttering in the breeze that might be worth looking at.
"Individuals with heart disease or high cholesterol should be mindful of eating steak regularly, as higher saturated fat intake may impact heart health," Melissa Boufounos notes. But while the heart-conscious crowd might be an obvious demo, there are other issues causing concern. She adds, "Those with digestive conditions like IBS may also find red meat harder to digest." Rachel Gargano explains the connection that could affect yet another contingent; those who might be prone to some types of cancer. "Since there is a link between red meat and colorectal and breast cancer, someone who has a higher risk for these cancers may consider avoiding or minimizing red meat in their diet," she shares. If you might be at risk, you might want to think twice about going all in on the red meat.
How to pick the most nutritious cut
As your steak life begins to coalesce, you might be thinking, "OMG, there are like 70 different steaks out there — which cut do I choose?" In reality, there are eight primal cuts, which are then divvied into the sub-primal cuts you find at the store (everything from sirloin to T-bones). But when it comes to the most nutritious options to throw on the grill, we're naming names.
"Leaner cuts of steak such as steak tenderloin, filet mignon, or sirloin will have lower saturated fat and overall fat content," shares Lena Bakovic. And, drilling down on the numbers, Melissa Boufounos notes, "Per 100 grams of raw, trimmed meat, top sirloin has about 4.1 grams of fat (1.5 grams saturated), flank steak has 5.5 grams of fat (2.1 grams saturated), and tri-tip has 5.6 grams of fat (1.7 grams saturated)." Contrast that with a 100-gram (3-ounce) ribeye that typically has 21.8 grams of fat, according to the USDA.
Clearly, there's an art to choosing a lean cut, but the extra effort leads to big payoff. Boufounos explains, "Fat content varies by cut and preparation, so choosing leaner options can help manage saturated fat intake while still providing high-quality protein." Whether you end up going with grass-fed or organic, you can always DIY a lighter version on the spot. "With any cut of steak, the fat can be trimmed prior to preparation," says Bakovic.
How to portion your steak so you don't overdo it
If you only do special occasion steak, you might be picturing the iconic restaurant showstopper: a party poppin' 42-ounce porterhouse, slathered in butter, that comes with a free T-shirt if you finish it. But when you're cooking at home, you can reign in the size and preparation of your steak so you don't overdo it.
For reference, Rachel Gargano explains that "The American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund recommend sticking to 18 ounces or less of red meat per week." That's, like, not even one 22-ounce Melbourne Porterhouse at Outback Steakhouse.
Assuming you're not planning to blow it all on one fabulous meal, it's helpful to think about weights as individual servings. "Portion size matters," says Melissa Boufounos. "A standard serving of steak is about 3 to 4 ounces, but grocery stores, butchers, and restaurants often serve much larger cuts — typically 8 ounces and sometimes up to 20 ounces." A 3-ounce steak portion is roughly the same size as a deck of cards for reference. Along with prepping nutritious veg, she also recommends being mindful about the way you heat and flavor your steak. "Grilling, broiling, or pan-searing with minimal added fats is a healthier choice."
How to eat steak as part of a balanced diet
Okay, so you're not sure you wanna jump off the high-dive into the meat pool. Good news: There are plenty of ways to get your protein in with steak, without steak, or both!
Swapping in some other foods for your usual strip steak might even benefit your system. "Improving your health potential may be as easy as replacing some of your red meat with other proteins, such as fish, eggs, or poultry," shares Rachel Gargano. "There are also some studies [showing] that swapping other types of protein for red meat may help reduce someone's risk of developing type 2 diabetes."
When you do opt for steak, keep it nutritious and balanced. Giving props to sides that feature veggies, whole grains, and beans, Melissa Boufounos reminds us, "A varied diet helps you get the nutrients steak doesn't provide on its own."
The ultimate (nutritionist approved) steak dinner
Okay, so maybe it's not the best idea to eat steak for breakfast, lunch, dinner, midnight snacks, and everything in between. But that doesn't mean our health-minded experts don't enjoy an actual steak on occasion (and we're taking notes on all of it).
"I do love a good grilled steak. But I keep my flame low and flip frequently to help prevent burning and charring," shares Rachel Gargano, proving you can eat foods you love in a health-minded way. Of course no steak dinner is complete without sides. "Along with my steak I'll include two veggies, such as seasoned asparagus and sweet potatoes, and a whole grain like quinoa to round out the meat," she says.
Melissa Boufounos might enjoy a nutritionally sound steak meal on weekly rotation. "I'd go with a bison steak — it's leaner than beef and still packed with protein and essential nutrients," she says. Explaining the nutritional science behind her accompaniments, she adds, "I'd pair it with grilled zucchini or asparagus, tossed in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper, and grilled baby potatoes with onions, seasoned the same way. Onions support liver health with their sulfur compounds, while the veggies add fiber and antioxidants. The potatoes provide quality carbs for energy. It's a balanced, nutrient-dense meal I'd enjoy once a week."
Leverage all the benefits of steak by incorporating it in moderation as part of your balanced diet. And reach out to your wellness professional for a personalized meal plan that allows you to truly thrive.