How Long You Should Bake Asparagus At 400 Degrees
Crisp-tender and ever so slightly browned, oven-roasted asparagus is one of those dishes that makes you ask, "Why don't I eat more vegetables?". The high heat cooking method creates frizzled edges and a roasty-toasty flavor, but things can still go overboard — if you let them go in the oven too long, your stalks will shrivel up and dry out. That is why just about 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect amount of time.
To make the best ever version of this simple dish, make sure to wash and store the veggie properly to avoid common asparagus mistakes. When you are ready to cook it, start by preheating the oven. It is crucial that the oven is fully heated beforehand, because putting the vegetables in when it is too cool will cause them to steam rather than sizzle and roast. Prepare the spears for roasting by cutting off the woody ends and peeling any thicker stalks, which is how Julia Child made perfect asparagus.
Good, fresh asparagus does not need much more than a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper, but it is important to coat the spears well so they cook evenly — they should look shiny, but the oil should not be pooling in the bottom of the baking sheet. Speaking of the pan, it should be large enough that each asparagus has some breathing room. The spears should not be touching each other, an arranging tip that's key for good browning.
How to serve baked asparagus
Making asparagus well in the oven requires just a bit of attention to detail, but the payoff is big. After 10 minutes, they should be perfectly fork tender, but you can always pop them back in for another couple minutes if you prefer a softer bite. Serve them right away as a side dish for baked salmon, seared steak, or roasted chicken with lemon butter. You can also quickly turn asparagus into an even more impressive accompaniment by finishing the spears with something like garlicky pesto, herby compound butter, punchy chili crisp, or a bit of fresh lemon juice and funky pecorino cheese.
Of course, you can also make this bright green veggie the star of the show. The lightly charred finish on roasted asparagus gives it an almost meaty heft that can bulk up lots of different dishes. Serve roasted asparagus on top of tangy pasta al limone, a classic Caesar salad, a loaded baked potato, or simply top with a poached egg. For a show-stopping vegetarian main, pair roasted asparagus with polenta and burrata. Now that you have the technique for baked asparagus down pat, you'll surely be tempted to serve it with every meal!