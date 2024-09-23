How Long You Should Bake Asparagus At 400 Degrees

Crisp-tender and ever so slightly browned, oven-roasted asparagus is one of those dishes that makes you ask, "Why don't I eat more vegetables?". The high heat cooking method creates frizzled edges and a roasty-toasty flavor, but things can still go overboard — if you let them go in the oven too long, your stalks will shrivel up and dry out. That is why just about 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect amount of time.

To make the best ever version of this simple dish, make sure to wash and store the veggie properly to avoid common asparagus mistakes. When you are ready to cook it, start by preheating the oven. It is crucial that the oven is fully heated beforehand, because putting the vegetables in when it is too cool will cause them to steam rather than sizzle and roast. Prepare the spears for roasting by cutting off the woody ends and peeling any thicker stalks, which is how Julia Child made perfect asparagus.

Good, fresh asparagus does not need much more than a drizzle of oil, salt, and pepper, but it is important to coat the spears well so they cook evenly — they should look shiny, but the oil should not be pooling in the bottom of the baking sheet. Speaking of the pan, it should be large enough that each asparagus has some breathing room. The spears should not be touching each other, an arranging tip that's key for good browning.