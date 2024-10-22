Give Your Steak Dinner A Rich Upgrade With One Buttery Sauce
There are lots of different sauces that can elevate a steak dinner, but one of the most luxurious has to be Hollandaise. Made with just a few ingredients — egg yolks, butter, lemon juice or vinegar, and salt — the velvety-smooth buttery sauce adds a delicate, comforting creaminess that truly complements the rich, savory flavor of the beef.
There are several reasons why this particular sauce pairs so perfectly. Fat, salt, and acid form a powerful culinary trio, enriching, enhancing, and brightening dishes — and Hollandaise contains all three elements in abundance. The butter amplifies the robust taste of the meat and adds a delightfully indulgent mouthfeel, while the salt heightens umami notes and lessens any bitterness. Steak and eggs are natural partners, too — and as an added bonus, lemon juice makes steak scientifically more delicious. Put it all together, and it's an unbeatable combo.
Despite the simplicity of its components, however, Hollandaise isn't always the easiest to prepare. It can easily split or even turn into scrambled eggs if the yolks are overheated. If you're daunted by the prospect, try Ree Drummond's blender trick for easy Hollandaise, which creates a glossy sauce with much less effort than the traditional method. And while a basic creamy Hollandaise certainly makes steak sing, you can incorporate even more flavor into the sauce with a few add-ins that really take it to the next level.
Customize your Hollandaise sauce for superior steak
You can transform Hollandaise, one of the French mother sauces, by adding fresh herbs. Stir in some fragrant chopped basil for a sweet-savory finish that works beautifully with the lemon juice and helps cut through the richness of the beef. Or, choose a mixture of finely chopped herbs such as parsley, chervil, and chives. If you're a fan of aromatic herby sauces, try Béarnaise instead of Hollandaise. The wine vinegar, shallots, black pepper, and anise-like tarragon give it a tangy and more robust flavor that especially suits fattier cuts of steak such as ribeye.
Prefer something spicier with steak? Whip up a chili Hollandaise by adding a tablespoon or two of sriracha. Hollandaise enlivened with a couple of tablespoons of green peppercorns in brine gives the dish a classic steak au poivre feel — ideal for sirloin or strip steaks. Or, simply add cayenne pepper or white pepper to a basic sauce recipe for more heat.
If you like umami-rich flavors with beef, try a miso Hollandaise. Melt a couple of tablespoons of white miso paste with butter, then slowly combine this with the blended egg yolks. Or, try blue cheese — the funky cheese Bobby Flay tops his steaks with — for an intensely savory combo. Just stir some small chunks into warm Hollandaise before serving. Alternatively, punchy pesto also works well mixed into the silky yellow sauce.