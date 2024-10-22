Give Your Steak Dinner A Rich Upgrade With One Buttery Sauce

There are lots of different sauces that can elevate a steak dinner, but one of the most luxurious has to be Hollandaise. Made with just a few ingredients — egg yolks, butter, lemon juice or vinegar, and salt — the velvety-smooth buttery sauce adds a delicate, comforting creaminess that truly complements the rich, savory flavor of the beef.

There are several reasons why this particular sauce pairs so perfectly. Fat, salt, and acid form a powerful culinary trio, enriching, enhancing, and brightening dishes — and Hollandaise contains all three elements in abundance. The butter amplifies the robust taste of the meat and adds a delightfully indulgent mouthfeel, while the salt heightens umami notes and lessens any bitterness. Steak and eggs are natural partners, too — and as an added bonus, lemon juice makes steak scientifically more delicious. Put it all together, and it's an unbeatable combo.

Despite the simplicity of its components, however, Hollandaise isn't always the easiest to prepare. It can easily split or even turn into scrambled eggs if the yolks are overheated. If you're daunted by the prospect, try Ree Drummond's blender trick for easy Hollandaise, which creates a glossy sauce with much less effort than the traditional method. And while a basic creamy Hollandaise certainly makes steak sing, you can incorporate even more flavor into the sauce with a few add-ins that really take it to the next level.