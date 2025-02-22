4 Best Salts To Season Steak, And 4 You Should Avoid

Sometimes the best seasonings are the simplest, especially with a dish as classic as steak. Why make things complicated when all you really need is salt — that is, the right kind of salt. In an exclusive Food Republic interview, we spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, for the nitty gritty on what salts to use with steak, which to avoid, and just how to use them.

Before diving into which salts to use during your grilling escapades, Littley helped remind chefs of the proper time to season your meat. According to Littley, "Ideally, steak should [either] be salted at least 40 minutes before cooking or right before it hits the pan or grill. Salting in advance gives the salt time to draw out moisture, dissolve, and then be reabsorbed, which helps season the steak more evenly and creates a better sear."

Salting in advance helps draw out the moisture and create a liquid brine that then redistributes into the steak. But, Littley adds that "salting 10-20 minutes ahead can pull moisture out without giving it enough time to reabsorb, which can lead to a drier surface." So it's either salt right before cooking, or with plenty of absorption time — but which salts should you use, or definitely not use, in the first place?