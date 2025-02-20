The McDonald's Secret Menu Burger That Combines 2 Fan-Favorite Items
If you are craving a McDonald's hamburger and chicken McNuggets, you can now enjoy the best of both worlds. McDonald's sells 6.5 million burgers daily, and for a limited time, there's a new one to add to the list. The Crunchy Double is a secret menu item consisting of a McDouble, a classic two-patty burger with a slice of American cheese, tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard, topped with four chicken nuggets drenched in barbeque sauce.
One reviewer who tried the sandwich said it was super tasty, adding that the chicken nuggets add the perfect crunch to the gooey cheesiness of the burger. However, on Reddit, some people say the drawback of the burger is that it arrives as a McDouble with a box of six McNuggets and a package of barbeque sauce, so you need to put it together yourself. To create the burger, remove the top of the McDouble, place however many McNuggets you want on top of the patty, drizzle it with your desired amount of barbeque sauce, replace the top piece of the bun, and enjoy.
Unlike other limited-time-only menu options like the McRib, McDonald's only burger made with pork, you can make the Crunchy Double sandwich anytime using a regular McDouble and a six-piece of McNuggets. However, some online videos show customers ordering a four-piece of McNuggets, which is a great workaround if you have a lighter appetite.
If you prefer more cheese, you could substitute the McDouble for a Double Cheeseburger, which comes with two slices of cheese instead of one or any other McDonald's burger. While the Double Crunch comes with barbeque sauce, the spicy buffalo McNugget sauce has notes of pepper and butter that would also pair well with the beef.
Other chicken secret menu items to try
The Crunchy Double was part of a collection of secret menu items that McDonald's released in 2022. These included the Surf 'n Turf, which turns a Filet-O-Fish into a surf and turf burger by combining it with a cheeseburger; the Hashbrown McMuffin (a sausage and egg McMuffin with a hashbrown placed inside); and the gargantuan Land, Air, and Sea (a Big Mac with a McChicken and Filet-O-Fish patty inside). The beauty of these sandwiches is that they can easily be recreated using regular menu items.
Another fan-favorite menu hack is the Chicken Cordon Blue McMuffin, which you make by ordering an Egg McMuffin with a McChicken patty inside. You could also do this menu hack by ordering a McCrispy or Spicy McCrispy and adding the chicken patty to your Egg McMuffin. Of course, this secret menu item only works if you're ordering from a McDonald's that serves breakfast all day.
If you're looking for more chicken menu hacks, you can recreate the Chicken Big Mac (which definitely needs more seasoning), a limited-time-only sandwich featuring two chicken patties stacked Big Mac style. Order two McChicken burgers, remove the top of one, and stack the second burger on top. Be sure to ask for Big Mac sauce, tomato, onion, and extra pickles. The acidity of the pickle complements the fried chicken's savory and subtly sweet flavors.