The McDonald's Secret Menu Burger That Combines 2 Fan-Favorite Items

If you are craving a McDonald's hamburger and chicken McNuggets, you can now enjoy the best of both worlds. McDonald's sells 6.5 million burgers daily, and for a limited time, there's a new one to add to the list. The Crunchy Double is a secret menu item consisting of a McDouble, a classic two-patty burger with a slice of American cheese, tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard, topped with four chicken nuggets drenched in barbeque sauce.

One reviewer who tried the sandwich said it was super tasty, adding that the chicken nuggets add the perfect crunch to the gooey cheesiness of the burger. However, on Reddit, some people say the drawback of the burger is that it arrives as a McDouble with a box of six McNuggets and a package of barbeque sauce, so you need to put it together yourself. To create the burger, remove the top of the McDouble, place however many McNuggets you want on top of the patty, drizzle it with your desired amount of barbeque sauce, replace the top piece of the bun, and enjoy.

Unlike other limited-time-only menu options like the McRib, McDonald's only burger made with pork, you can make the Crunchy Double sandwich anytime using a regular McDouble and a six-piece of McNuggets. However, some online videos show customers ordering a four-piece of McNuggets, which is a great workaround if you have a lighter appetite.

If you prefer more cheese, you could substitute the McDouble for a Double Cheeseburger, which comes with two slices of cheese instead of one or any other McDonald's burger. While the Double Crunch comes with barbeque sauce, the spicy buffalo McNugget sauce has notes of pepper and butter that would also pair well with the beef.