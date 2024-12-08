What Cut Of Meat Is McDonald's McRib Actually Made Of?

Smothered in its signature sweet-yet-tangy barbecue sauce and served with onions and sharp pickles on a homestyle bun, the McRib has been a fan favorite limited-time special ever since it debuted back in 1981. Tending to appear on menus in the colder months, the saucy sandwich has developed something of a cult status over the years. But if you're assuming it's made from ribs, you'd be mistaken. It's actually made from another cut entirely: pork shoulder.

Pork shoulder, like pork butt, is a barbecue classic — and fittingly, the McRib's first location over 40 years ago was Kansas City, which offers one of the most popular styles of American barbecue famous for its sauces. In the McRib, the pork meat is combined with additional ingredients like water, salt, dextrose, and rosemary extract, according to the McDonald's website.

The McRib name is understandable given that the boneless seasoned pork is formed to look like a mini rack of ribs, even though it doesn't contain rib meat — plus the McShoulder just doesn't sound quite so appealing, does it? You can't get a McRib all year round since it only makes sporadic comebacks. But if you've got the craving, and it's not available at your branch, it's possible to create your own version at home. While the McRib is cooked in-store from frozen (McDonald's Quarter Pounder is the only burger that's not frozen), making it yourself guarantees a fresh take on the classic — and there are several ways to do it.