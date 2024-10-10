Review: McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Brings Fast Food Comfort But Could Use More Seasoning

This. Means. Wars. (Chicken sandwich wars.) The U.S. McDonald's Chicken Big Mac drop launches a direct attack on those other fast food chicken sandwiches. But will it put the hurt-fil-A on any other chains, or is this just another rubber chicken dressed up as one of Mickey D's best-sellers?

On the heels of a successful soft-launch at the pop-up restaurant dupe McDonnell's in Los Angeles — where one fan described the supposedly new, off-brand McDonnell's chicken sandwich as tasting "familiar, but different" to Chain — McDonald's (the real one) went all in on a sandwich that stacks as tall as it Macs, featuring everything you love about the McDonald's Big Mac ... except with chicken instead of beef (and zero of the Big Mac's onions). While the 2024 launch is a big deal for most U.S. fans, this same sandwich has previously been enjoyed by a test-market in Miami in 2022, as well as on menus in the U.K., where it took just 10 days to completely sell out.

Almost 60 years after debuting the double-patty Big Mac in 1967, McDonald's is serving big chicken energy — for a limited time. (Enter throwback trauma to when Happy Meals had exclusive toys in them, and you could never collect them all!) Americans dig into an estimated 500 million Big Macs every year, but will we welcome the chicken version? I took to the streets of Los Angeles to snag my own McDonald's Chicken Big Mac and find out whether this bird's really ready for primetime.