The Working Class Origins Of The Grinder Sandwich

The tradition of the Great American Sandwich runs deep. A point of pride for many, and contention for many more, the history of our nation can be traced through the favored sandwiches of the people who built it — and it's hard to find one more storied than the humble grinder. Also known as a sub, a hero, a hoagie, an Italian, or even a po'boy, the number of monikers alone is a record of its history. Though it has had many iterations over the last century, this beloved sandwich remains a culinary landmark along the Eastern Seaboard.

But like many American icons, the sandwich finds its origins in the most humble beginnings. Though the real story has likely long faded into folklore, the prevailing theory traces the grinder to an Italian shopkeeper named Benedetto Capaldo, who immigrated to New London, Connecticut, in 1913. By the 1920s, Capaldo's sandwiches, served in the familiar roll we know today and loaded with meat, became extremely popular with local dock workers — known colloquially as grinders, because the crusty Italian roll was so chewy that you had to "grind" through it.

Those dock workers, in turn, were later responsible for the name "sub" coming to be. New London was a hotspot for submarine construction during World War II, and as those dock workers built more submarines and ate more sandwiches, the iconic nickname was born. Over time, subs grew into a staple on-the-go lunch for much of America and are now a worldwide phenomenon.